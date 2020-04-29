Has hell frozen over? Have pigs taken flight? Because we can’t believe we’re saying this, but the Washington Post Editorial Board’s take on the Joe Biden/Tara Reade sexual assault case is … right:

It’s about damn time.

Better late than never.

Now, whether Joe Biden is actually capable of remembering the time the assault allegedly took place is another question. But at least the WaPo Editorial Board is ostensibly interested in getting more of the story.

Tags: allegationsJoe Bidensexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsTara ReadeWashington PostWashington Post Editorial Board