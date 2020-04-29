Has hell frozen over? Have pigs taken flight? Because we can’t believe we’re saying this, but the Washington Post Editorial Board’s take on the Joe Biden/Tara Reade sexual assault case is … right:

From The Post's Editorial Board: Biden himself should address the Tara Reade allegations and release relevant records https://t.co/0MVmyfYEs3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2020

New: The Washington Post's editorial board calls on @JoeBiden to address the Tara Reade allegation directly. "TARA READE deserves to be heard, and voters deserve to hear her. They deserve to hear from Joe Biden, too," it starts https://t.co/M1968B5q7z — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) April 29, 2020

It’s about damn time.

The media finally addresses what the whole world has been talking about. Just imagine if Joe's last name was Kavanaugh and not Biden, he would never hear the end of it. — Humberto Sandoval (@beto_6strings) April 29, 2020

Better late than never.

The Post is entirely correct https://t.co/aQhJQP7nEI — Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) April 29, 2020

Now, whether Joe Biden is actually capable of remembering the time the assault allegedly took place is another question. But at least the WaPo Editorial Board is ostensibly interested in getting more of the story.