Grab those torches and grab those pitchforks, people. We’ve got a genuine White House scandal unfolding right now:
The White House gift shop is selling Coronavirus commemorative coins for $125.
No, this is not a joke.https://t.co/CyQ7Fc8z7E
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 29, 2020
This is not a joke. This is serious, you guys.
PS, it says profits donated. Donated to where? Trump reelection campaign? I wouldn't put it past them to line their own pockets with this.
— Yodelingfish (@yodelingfish) April 29, 2020
Trump always trying to make a buck.
— Randy Osmond🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@randy_osmond) April 29, 2020
This is the most disgusting piece of self-aggrandizement I've ever seen!
— La Pia Heloise (@PiaHeloise) April 29, 2020
Disgusting
— KS Never Trumper (@KSRN_NoTrump) April 29, 2020
OMG this is disgusting!
— Vote Blue! 💪 (@Mzhelenp) April 29, 2020
Profiting off the dead. Disgusting
— (@JemmingPaula) April 29, 2020
Could you imagine Fox coverage, if Obama’s WH sold an H1N1 coin????
— Chris Henderson (@SoxSphere_CWH) April 29, 2020
I’ve already been crying this morning.
And now this makes me want to cry again.
I can’t wait for my rage to come back and take over.
This is what America looks like when it’s for sale.👇🏽😢
— RayleenGale 🏳️🌈 (@rayleengale) April 29, 2020
What the actual f*** is wrong with these people. https://t.co/odKrMblUXI
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020
Well, Tom, we can’t speak for the White House Gift Shop. Which, if you’d bother to do a little research, Mr. Expert™, you might have realized has no affiliation with the White House.
GP It's not .gov, expert. https://t.co/kx7bYm4hDP
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 29, 2020
The Prophet of Expertise can't even bother to check the bullshit he shares. https://t.co/YhzDetnQO0
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 29, 2020
Come on, Tom.
FYI, that website https://t.co/xVP7qiJqm8 is not at all affiliated with the actual White House or the US government, as @joshtpm found two years ago: https://t.co/wtgM7AotjB
— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) April 29, 2020
People, https://t.co/NhJA1wwGFj is not affiliated with the actual White House, please stop tweeting the coin thing. https://t.co/8Jt5rFhvBf
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 29, 2020
I realize https://t.co/NhJA1wwGFj actually does everything it can to suggest otherwise, but it's not part of the government. It's a private for-profit company based in Pennsylvania. Stop tweeting about the purported coronavirus coin, it's unrelated to the Trump White House.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 29, 2020
For what it’s worth, Tom Nichols deleted his tweet.
But not before reminding everyone that the Trump White House totally would’ve sold coins like those.
So, I got fished in on this. Because after the celebratory North Korean coin, I was completely ready to believe it. But it's a fake, and I got fooled. pic.twitter.com/j4HQU0Plhf
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020
I'm sorry I was fished in by the COVID coin, people. But this is a real coin, so I figured nothing was impossible.https://t.co/Y79NotpBLV
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020
I thought the White House actually issued a coin that was as bad as the North Korea coin. I was wrong. But at least now a bunch of the ambitious younger fellows have something to talk about for the afternoon.
I am a mentor and role model. 🙂
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020
You’re an Expert™, Tom.