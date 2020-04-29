Grab those torches and grab those pitchforks, people. We’ve got a genuine White House scandal unfolding right now:

The White House gift shop is selling Coronavirus commemorative coins for $125. No, this is not a joke.https://t.co/CyQ7Fc8z7E — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 29, 2020

This is not a joke. This is serious, you guys.

PS, it says profits donated. Donated to where? Trump reelection campaign? I wouldn't put it past them to line their own pockets with this. — Yodelingfish (@yodelingfish) April 29, 2020

Trump always trying to make a buck. — Randy Osmond🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@randy_osmond) April 29, 2020

This is the most disgusting piece of self-aggrandizement I've ever seen! — La Pia Heloise (@PiaHeloise) April 29, 2020

Disgusting — KS Never Trumper (@KSRN_NoTrump) April 29, 2020

OMG this is disgusting! — Vote Blue! 💪 (@Mzhelenp) April 29, 2020

Profiting off the dead. Disgusting — *protected email* (@JemmingPaula) April 29, 2020

Could you imagine Fox coverage, if Obama’s WH sold an H1N1 coin???? — Chris Henderson (@SoxSphere_CWH) April 29, 2020

I’ve already been crying this morning.

And now this makes me want to cry again.

I can’t wait for my rage to come back and take over.

This is what America looks like when it’s for sale.👇🏽😢 — RayleenGale 🏳️‍🌈 (@rayleengale) April 29, 2020

What the actual f*** is wrong with these people. https://t.co/odKrMblUXI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020

Well, Tom, we can’t speak for the White House Gift Shop. Which, if you’d bother to do a little research, Mr. Expert™, you might have realized has no affiliation with the White House.

The Prophet of Expertise can't even bother to check the bullshit he shares. https://t.co/YhzDetnQO0 — neontaster (@neontaster) April 29, 2020

Come on, Tom.

FYI, that website https://t.co/xVP7qiJqm8 is not at all affiliated with the actual White House or the US government, as @joshtpm found two years ago: https://t.co/wtgM7AotjB — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) April 29, 2020

People, https://t.co/NhJA1wwGFj is not affiliated with the actual White House, please stop tweeting the coin thing. https://t.co/8Jt5rFhvBf — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 29, 2020

I realize https://t.co/NhJA1wwGFj actually does everything it can to suggest otherwise, but it's not part of the government. It's a private for-profit company based in Pennsylvania. Stop tweeting about the purported coronavirus coin, it's unrelated to the Trump White House. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 29, 2020

For what it’s worth, Tom Nichols deleted his tweet.

But not before reminding everyone that the Trump White House totally would’ve sold coins like those.

So, I got fished in on this. Because after the celebratory North Korean coin, I was completely ready to believe it. But it's a fake, and I got fooled. pic.twitter.com/j4HQU0Plhf — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020

I'm sorry I was fished in by the COVID coin, people. But this is a real coin, so I figured nothing was impossible.https://t.co/Y79NotpBLV — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020

I thought the White House actually issued a coin that was as bad as the North Korea coin. I was wrong. But at least now a bunch of the ambitious younger fellows have something to talk about for the afternoon.

I am a mentor and role model. 🙂 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 29, 2020

You’re an Expert™, Tom.