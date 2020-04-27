The Bulwark’s no doubt having a rough day today, what with the most recent developments in the Joe Biden sexual assault saga. How’re they confronting this problem, which threatens to mess with their goal of getting Donald Trump out of the White House?

On today's @BulwarkOnline podcast, @HardballChris joins @SykesCharlie to discuss his career and the 2020 elections. Can Joe Biden cut through a political culture largely focused on resentment? Plus, what comes next.https://t.co/X2I4yyqDg2 pic.twitter.com/cwipMkmt3o — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) April 27, 2020

Because who better to discuss this than Chris Matthews?

Let’s ask Chris Matthews, who left his job after he was accused and later admitted to inappropriate comments to a female coworker, about Joe Biden, who is facing his own accusations of a sexual nature. Conserve that Conservatism. https://t.co/exrcyXB6mO — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 27, 2020

Bulwark asking Chris Matthews if Joe Biden can save us from Trump, while ignoring that both Chris Matthews and Joe Biden have their own issues with acting appropriately with women, is everything you need to know about Bulwark’s leadership. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 27, 2020

Yep.