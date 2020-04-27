Uh-oh, Joe Biden:

NEW: A former neighbor of Joe Biden's accuser Tara Reade has come forward, on the record, to corroborate her sexual assault account, saying Reade discussed the allegations in detail in the mid-1990s. https://t.co/EyhJDd0qNJ — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) April 27, 2020

2/ Lynda LaCasse, Reade’s neighbor in the mid 1990s, is the 1st source to corroborate Reade’s account in detail, on the record. LaCasse is a longtime Democrat and says she will still vote for Biden. But says “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.” — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) April 27, 2020

More:

Now two more sources have come forward to corroborate certain details about Reade’s claims. One of them — a former neighbor of Reade’s — has told Insider for the first time, on the record, that Reade disclosed details about the alleged assault to her in the mid-1990s. “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-1990s, told Insider. The other source, Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-1990s, told Insider that she recalls Reade complaining at the time that her former boss in Washington DC had sexually harassed her, and that she had been fired after raising concerns.

Read the whole thing.

Even Matt Yglesias is paying attention:

Former Tara Reade neighbor says Reade told her in the mid-1990s that Joe Biden assaulted her when she worked in his office. https://t.co/W1V4V3BT6M — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 27, 2020

It’s not looking awesome for Biden right now.

HUGE DEVELOPMENT: "LaCasse is the first person to independently corroborate, in detail and on the record, that Reade had told others about her assault allegations contemporaneously."https://t.co/x0GdYMBrix — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 27, 2020

This is indeed a big effing deal.

We’re at or beyond the burden of proof reached on Roy Moore. Alabama Republicans sent him packing. Will Democrats do the same with Joe Biden? https://t.co/qTPQlZWgrp — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 27, 2020

It was incredible that Biden had escaped having to address these allegations even a week ago. Going to be much harder after the developments in the last few days. https://t.co/l4P42BbgzA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 27, 2020

soon going to be impossible for Democratic lawmakers to keep ignoring this: A former neighbor of Joe Biden's accuser Tara Reade has come forward to corroborate her sexual assault account, saying Reade discussed the allegations in detail in the mid-1990s: https://t.co/658fO7vowf — 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 27, 2020

But don’t be surprised if they try their hardest to keep ignoring it.

Democrats will do nothing of the sort. https://t.co/r26Q6Ns5mW — Mark “Wuhan-free BBQ” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) April 27, 2020

And don’t be surprised if they media help them try to bury it.