While itâ€™s ostensibly Sam Steinâ€™s job to be a journalist at the Daily Beast, his true calling is medical watchdog:

In a normal universe, there would be some real accountability for those who used their platforms to push this. In the current one, those people have just moved on to pushing new magic potions pic.twitter.com/6nE8pB6mlb â€” Sam Stein (@samstein) April 24, 2020

Accountability for using their platforms to push hydroxychloroquine â€¦ a medication thatâ€™s been on the market for decades and must be prescribed by and administered under a doctorâ€™s supervision?

Where did anyone suggest using it outside of a hospital setting? â€” Regs (@r3gulations) April 24, 2020

It's a prescription medication. You CAN'T take it for COVID outside of those settings anyway. â€” neontaster (@neontaster) April 24, 2020

Who pushed taking it outside of those settings? It's a prescription medication. You can't buy it over the counter. â€” kf100 (@kfrost100) April 24, 2020

No one pushed for the use of pharmaceuticals without proper medical supervision, you dishonest hack. â€” Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) April 24, 2020

Hey Sam. Its a prescription drug. So by definition it requires close supervision and monitoring. Jackass. â€” Richard McCreedy (@RichMcCreedy) April 24, 2020

Sam. The drug has to be prescribed by a doctor. What part of this do you not understand? https://t.co/k8s6DD6Tma â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2020

It doesnâ€™t matter if Sam understands; whatâ€™s important is that his readers donâ€™t understand.

President Trump repeatedly said people should talk to their doctor first. You intentionally lying about what he said doesn't make it true, but it does make the morons that listen to you a bunch of low IQ individuals. â€” Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 24, 2020

Let's hope that the millions of people who use this drug every day to survive aren't scared off by this kind of partisan-driven media ignorance. https://t.co/MpBygEpl2Z â€” David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 24, 2020

Do better, Sam.

Nobody, anywhere, "pushed this" outside of a doctor's prescribed use. You're just a propagandist and liar. â€” Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) April 24, 2020

In a normal universe, a competent reporter would understand that prescription medicines are prescribed by doctors who don't rely on Trump pressers for medical advice, and that he ought not be substituting his judgment for theirs on medical matters, as he is not a doctor. ðŸ™„ â€” Had It With Authoritarian Crap Eat-Anter (@LuckyEatAnter) April 24, 2020

I am just amazed at the ability of the press to keep anyone with a three digit IQ out of the profession. You would think at least one person of average intelligence would slip through somewhere. But they have it locked up tighter than a drum. â€” The Only Way Out is Through (@TONYSTA54198931) April 24, 2020

In a normal universe, we'd have competent and honest journalists. â€” PlÃ yÃ Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) April 24, 2020

In a normal universe political activists like Sam wouldn't be considered a journalist https://t.co/xwwjhQATpS â€” Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) April 24, 2020

