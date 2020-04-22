Major scoop from the New York Times this afternoon on Dr. Rick Bright, who this week was relieved of his posts as director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and as the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response:

Breaking News: A doctor who led a U.S. agency helping to develop a coronavirus vaccine says he was removed because he questioned the promotion of hydroxychloroquine, a drug endorsed by President Trump without rigorous vetting https://t.co/WShFySmZuv https://t.co/LeiAnBnUXS — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020

Bright spoke with the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

Dr. BRIGHT: “Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit…" 1/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2020

BRIGHT: "While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public. …" 2/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2020

BRIGHT" I insisted that these drugs be provided only to hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 while under the supervision of a physician…." 3/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2020

BRIGHT: "These drugs have potentially serious risks associated with them, including increased mortality observed in some recent studies in patients with COVID-19." 4/4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2020

Wow. Sounds pretty troubling, to say the least. Right?

How is this different than anything the admin has been saying? https://t.co/6PRjjC0dEB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2020

Turns out there’s another reason that we may not want to get too far ahead of ourselves when it comes to Rick Bright:

BRIGHT is being represented by Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who have a whistleblower practice (and who also repped Christine Blasey Ford) https://t.co/V7Vbxg1qxk — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2020

NEWS: Here's Dr. Rick Bright's full statement, as shared with me by the law firm of Katz Marshall & Banks. First reported by @maggieNYT pic.twitter.com/8K991joSDT — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 22, 2020

*Record scratch*

I'm sure we'll find out lots more about the circumstances around this, but seems notable that one of his first moves was to hire very political lawyer Dr. Debra Katz, who represented Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/xokfjGW9uf — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 22, 2020

This would have had a lot, lot more credibility if he had picked any legal firm other than Katz, Marshall & Banks. https://t.co/RiTVFwGUXt — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2020

Aaaand this dude is already starting to lose me. https://t.co/jwCuvFF4Z2 — neontaster (@neontaster) April 22, 2020

Lol this story got self-owned in record time https://t.co/njqkvmjZMd — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) April 22, 2020

Hiring Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers isn’t proof that Rick Bright’s account is not legitimate … but it’s not exactly a credibility booster, either.

Update:

