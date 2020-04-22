Major scoop from the New York Times this afternoon on Dr. Rick Bright, who this week was relieved of his posts as director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and as the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response:

Bright spoke with the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

Wow. Sounds pretty troubling, to say the least. Right?

Turns out there’s another reason that we may not want to get too far ahead of ourselves when it comes to Rick Bright:

*Record scratch*

Hiring Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers isn’t proof that Rick Bright’s account is not legitimate … but it’s not exactly a credibility booster, either.

***

Update:

This seems relevant:

