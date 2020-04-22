Before you go accusing Nancy Pelosi of playing politics with people’s lives, you might want to check with PolitiFact:

PolitiFact: Democrats aren’t ‘refusing’ to return from vacation. All of Congress is in recess https://t.co/X7I98jN6y9 pic.twitter.com/4ldo5WKlfJ

Serious, you guys:

Posts on Facebook take the vacation claim further and suggest that all Democrats are on vacation until May 4 and “refuse to come back” to sign a bill to replenish the program.

This is misleading. All of Congress, which includes House and Senate Republicans, are in recess to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

But Democrats have not refused to come back from “vacation.” Both the Senate and the House are in recess until May 4 to avoid spreading the coronavirus. The decision was made by congressional leadership. This post rates False.