Stacey Abrams hasn’t been tapped as Joe Biden’s running mate just yet, but rest assured: If chosen, she is “prepared and excited to serve.”

According to Stacey Abrams, Stacey Abrams is more than qualified for the job:

Stacey Abrams on VP: “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.“ https://t.co/WyaJ1xCXNi — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) April 15, 2020

Cont. “I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) April 15, 2020

Stacey Abrams

ha ha ha https://t.co/Xo47zad8Rc — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 15, 2020

what is "independent study," though? Not being snarky, but I'm not sure what it means. — Diana (@diana4color) April 15, 2020

Why shouldn’t you be snarky? Abrams completely deserves to be dragged for this.

When did people start running VP campaigns? What is this? — ⚖️ 9Gen ✍🏼 Rocking the Other Q (@Tsiser45) April 15, 2020

there's a right way to advocate for yourself and then there's this: pic.twitter.com/eSNY7LRZL2 — Area Suburban Voter (@DiamondJoe1942) April 15, 2020

This is giving me the Elle Harvard video application vibe the self promotion is glaring…. and overall kinda a turn off fr fr pic.twitter.com/naCU6AE7Ng — CaliLadyInNC (@Lady_Laura) April 15, 2020

She has been auditioning actively for quite a while – there’s something oddly presumptuous about it all. — Pagliaccio (@faisal_parla) April 15, 2020

With the possible exception of Beto, no candidate has ever been thirstier for higher office after losing an election at a lower level position. — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) April 15, 2020

She needs a lot more experience and a good dose of humility — Kathy dunn (@kathy4remove45) April 15, 2020

Girl, no — Carlos (@whatevermarlena) April 15, 2020

She’s also really good at being fake governor. — Hayden (@HBoos55) April 15, 2020

She’s so shameless. It’s actually kind of entertaining. In a jaw-dropping sort of way.

Stacey Abrams has read the New York Times international section for 25 years and she thinks it qualifies her to “advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world” https://t.co/sV54KNLHwY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 15, 2020

I too have spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. Thank you Tom Clancy. https://t.co/FepEk0RHs4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2020

My years of both reading the Lord of the Rings books, as well as multiple viewings of the excellent award-winning films have granted me exceptional skills at navigating diplomatic relations with several different cultures and races. Make me Vice President. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2020

I've spent 15 years in independent study of social media. I am ready to be president. https://t.co/dEZxIn5FGL — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 15, 2020

Vote for Siraj!