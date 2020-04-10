The ChiComs are very powerful, but even they can’t do all the heavy lifting themselves when it comes to making the USA look like the bad guy. Good thing they’ve got CNN to lend a hand:

Wow, great question, Jake! Except no it isn’t.

Trending

Simple, really:

CNN can’t tell the truth about the COVID19 crisis, but they remain transparent in their awfulness, at least.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID19deathsDr. Sanjay Guptajake tapperMortalitypopulationSanjay Gupta