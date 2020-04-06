Life in the time of COVID19 has been difficult, to say the least.

But what the world … needs now … is … not this:

Just announced: CBS, ABC, NBC networks are coming together to air "ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME" Saturday, April 18… Colbert, Kimmel and Fallon will co-host. It'll be on broadcast + more than a dozen cable channels, YouTube, radio, etc. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 6, 2020

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization are putting on this virtual benefit concert… @Chloe_Melas has details here https://t.co/172C1AP8GD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 6, 2020

Would that be the same World Health Organization that ran interference for China instead of, you know, actually trying to do something about the virus?

COVID19 is bad enough without this crap on top of it.

We’re not sure if this will make a difference to the people who put this thing together, but judging from the reaction so far, pretty much everyone hates this idea (for one reason or another):

Ugh, three white men co-hosting. This is not representative of "One World." — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) April 6, 2020

cringe — abstract (@user1nput) April 6, 2020

Thank god I cancelled my cable 5 years ago so I don't have to be exposed to this crapfest. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) April 6, 2020

HAVENT WE SUFFERED ENOUGH https://t.co/pmsSLfpdVf — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 6, 2020