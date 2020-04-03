GOP Sen. Tom Cotton should be at the top of the media’s to-apologize-to list after the media are finally starting to acknowledge that it’s, in fact, possible that COVID19 was accidentally released by a Wuhan lab.

Cotton’s remarks were repeatedly mischaracterized as him spreading a “debunked conspiracy theory” about COVID19 being a bio-weapon, despite the fact that all Cotton did was point out that the lab was near the wet market in Wuhan where patient zero reportedly contracted COVID19 and suggest that the Chinese government may not be trustworthy.

But Tom Nichols isn’t ready to make nice quite yet:

Come on, Tom.

That’s basically what this boils down to.

What about any of that makes Cotton sound like a “conspiracy crank”?

Never.

