Never let a crisis go to waste. Especially a COVID19 crisis.

Words that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has decided to live by:

COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

Just the sort of brilliant take we’ve come to expect from AOC.

More likely it’s because they live in urban areas and take mass transit. — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 3, 2020

Is there any data on this right now? I saw a Charles Blow article where he read something and inferred from it that black men will be disproportionately affected but he admits that it didn't say that and that he read "the subtext." https://t.co/hJK7zNc1G2 — neontaster (@neontaster) April 3, 2020

Um… At this point, there is no evidence for this. It's antiscientific gobbledygook until you have evidence. https://t.co/rogzdztyxw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 3, 2020

Antiscientific gobbledygook? That doesn’t sound like AOC! She’s always so fact-focused and intellectual honest!

You're amazing. You can pull the race card on anything 😂😂😂 — Raymond Di Gregorio (@RaymondDiGrego1) April 3, 2020

You've got to be kidding me. — Plàya Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) April 3, 2020

No, she’s serious, you guys.

So your hot take here is that after the government shuts down the entire American economy, we should give money out based on race? https://t.co/R6RN1fvGgH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 3, 2020

This is why progressivism fails. It can never be satisfied, it relies on confirmation bias for validation and its so obsessed with competing with itself it can never progress. https://t.co/VX06ii8VWO — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 3, 2020

In other words:

