Never let a crisis go to waste. Especially a COVID19 crisis.

Words that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has decided to live by:

Just the sort of brilliant take we’ve come to expect from AOC.

Trending

Antiscientific gobbledygook? That doesn’t sound like AOC! She’s always so fact-focused and intellectual honest!

No, she’s serious, you guys.

In other words:

Please do.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCblackBrowncoronavirusCoronavirus ReliefCOVID19COVID19 reliefracismreparationswealth gap