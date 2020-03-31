As Twitchy told you, CNN decided not to air significant portions of today’s White House COVID19 press briefing. Because Donald Trump, obviously.

Well, switching to MSNBC might not be much better. As Chuck Todd explained, they’re always ready to yank coverage “if it veers too much off”:

Thank goodness for our Guardians of Truth. Who else would protect us?

As it turned out, today’s press briefing contained a lot of very useful information. Maybe instead of trying to filter information through themselves, media firefighters should just air the pressers and let us hear it.

