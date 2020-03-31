Donald Trump had a conference call today with telecom companies including Verizon, and Bloomberg News was on it:

What’s the point of this scoop, exactly? That Donald Trump is effectively responsible for “significant new strains on networks”? That Donald Trump talks with telecom companies?

Maybe this next tweet from Jennifer Jacobs will clear things up:

Wow. This is major, major stuff.

Trending

So basically, there’s nothing to see here. Thanks, Bloomberg News!

