Donald Trump had a conference call today with telecom companies including Verizon, and Bloomberg News was on it:

NEW: Trump doesn't want Americans' internet service going out while they're isolated at home due to coronavirus, causing significant new strains on networks. Verizon, AT&T, Comcast among telecoms invited to conference call today. Story with @justinsink.https://t.co/C74AhJa6oT — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 31, 2020

What’s the point of this scoop, exactly? That Donald Trump is effectively responsible for “significant new strains on networks”? That Donald Trump talks with telecom companies?

Maybe this next tweet from Jennifer Jacobs will clear things up:

While Trump is on 2:30p call with internet and wireless providers, a Verizon text lands on some customers: "To help you during these challenging times we have added 15GB of data to your plan at NO CHARGE for use from 3.25 to 4.30. You can even use your phone as a mobile hotspot." https://t.co/VlYNaeKRCg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 31, 2020

Wow. This is major, major stuff.

To be fair, I got this text from Verizon last Thursday night. https://t.co/jrIsKqsjQR — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 31, 2020

For what it's worth, I got that message last Friday. — Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman) March 31, 2020

I got this text like three days ago it's not a new text — Online Quarantine Research Strategist (@JustinOArnold) March 31, 2020

People have been getting that message from last week and it’s not just Verizon.. — Alpha Hawk (@swingtrader19) March 31, 2020

I got that text days ago. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Michelle Redding (@michellereddi17) March 31, 2020

I got that days ago. — MadKatzMum (@katz_mum) March 31, 2020

I got that a few days ago — Elisa (@Selisa0) March 31, 2020

They sent those last week. pic.twitter.com/HRLYMxfS4f — Ms. Dixie (@OutHouseLawyer) March 31, 2020

Nice try. I got that very same message from @verizon yesterday. — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) March 31, 2020

So basically, there’s nothing to see here. Thanks, Bloomberg News!