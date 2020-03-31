Whether or not Rosie O’Donnell had anything to do with it, CNN has decided to muzzle Donald Trump in their own way by not airing today’s COVID19 press briefing:

CNN not taking this live. Interesting. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) March 31, 2020

CNN not airing a serious press conference from the president: "We are going to go through a very tough two weeks … this is going to be a painful, very, very painful two weeks." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2020

This is very, very sad. This is the presser about what the next 30 days are about – what we'll need to know, what we'll need to do. https://t.co/Cp6Sed9K9o — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 31, 2020

Guess CNN just doesn’t think that stuff is important.

WH now releasing “30 days to slow the spread” fliers at briefing pic.twitter.com/6jocbmITxs — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020

At Coronavirus briefing, Trump stressing US about to enter a “rough two week period.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020

Dr Birx showing model for potential number of dead in US. With “no intervention,” the model shows 1.5 to 2 million deaths. “With intervention” shows 100,000-240,000 deaths. Still very sobering. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020

Too bad CNN viewers didn’t get to see or hear any of that.

No one watching your network saw it. https://t.co/e86EpIQYeW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

What network could I watch this on? https://t.co/sFfW6mtHwz — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 31, 2020

This seems important. Yet Acosta's employer, CNN, isn't airing the briefing. https://t.co/owfbBIZL2O — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) March 31, 2020

Go figure. Not even the possibility of Jim Acosta’s self-important antics could persuade CNN to carry the press briefing.

Dr. Birx briefing on the latest models about the course of Coronavirus mortality, including detailed slides. This is very useful. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2020

A lot of the information is useful.

And now CNN has dipped into the briefing as Doctor Birx show the projections. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2020

How generous of them.

Honestly, what could possibly be more valuable than important COVID19 information?

CNN is airing a talking head panel. https://t.co/OGg6MAarM6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

CNN thinks Wolf Blitzer is a better expert than Deborah Birx. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Because of course they do.

Real News, Mr. President.

fwiw: CNN cuts to presser as POTUS stops speaking — excluding one of his most somber and detailed messages to date. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2020

CNN finally shows the briefing. Last one. Always last. — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) March 31, 2020

Oh well. Better late than never, right?

People will just change the channel. If they want to deny news, that is their business. https://t.co/AgycjDXmm0 — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2020

Hey @Acosta, don’t you think @CNN refusing to show this pertinent information live on their network during a pandemic because they dislike the current President is a little “enemy of the people”y? https://t.co/sEHOWiREYp — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 31, 2020

CNN is like a kid watching a movie covering their eyes when the scary parts are on. “Is the monster gone now? Can I look?” pic.twitter.com/sTv3IEJQla — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 31, 2020

CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/lvPiKlSfBB — RBe (@RBPundit) March 31, 2020

After donating 3 billion to Trump's campaign in free media, Jeff Zucker has decided he's had enough, now that Trump is president. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Can’t imagine why the Trump administration has a problem with CNN.