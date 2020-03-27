You know what they say about opinions and buttholes, right? Everybody has one.

Case in point, this New York Times Opinion piece from Katherine Stewart, who is purportedly some kind of expert on the Religious Right (she’s even written a book!):

My latest for @nytopinion: "When a strong centralized response is needed from the federal government, it doesn’t help to have an administration that has never believed in a federal government serving the public good." https://t.co/Ndx3YuuenC — Katherine Stewart (@kathsstewart) March 27, 2020

“The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals.”

Well, don’t worry. At least Stewart was kind enough to point out that not all Evangelicals are responsible for the COVID19 outbreak … just the important ones. The ones that have access to Donald Trump:

Not every pastor is behaving recklessly, of course, and not every churchgoer in these uncertain times is showing up for services out of disregard for the scientific evidence. Far from it. Yet none of the benign uses of religion in this time of crisis have anything to do with Mr. Trump’s expressed hope that the country would be “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” He could, of course, have said, “by mid-April.” But Mr. Trump did not invoke Easter by accident, and many of his evangelical allies were pleased by his vision of “packed churches all over our country.”

Yes, “Easter” is definitely a dog whistle and a date that non-Evangelicals should have been deeply concerned about.

Honestly, we’re not even sure what this garbage “opinion” piece is supposed to be, other than a brazen attempt to shift blame for China’s malfeasance onto a group of people that aren’t responsible for the COVID19 crisis.

Wonder why the New York Times would publish something like that.

Global pandemic arose in a communist country that persecutes all religious believers, and even puts them in camps. And here's the NYT on the crisis. Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/pXsc1SmTtv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 27, 2020

Yes, New York City, the epicenter of this outbreak, is loaded with Evangelicals. So is China. https://t.co/KkhuVLaMed — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2020

They just can't help themselves can they? — LarryTheLeach (@DoucheLeDouche1) March 27, 2020

They literally cannot.

Behold the sheer stupidity of blaming the Coronavirus on Christians. https://t.co/Bb849l6hbv — C.C. Pecknold (@ccpecknold) March 27, 2020

I have been saying for a couple of weeks now that the overclass is going to find a way to scapegoat religious conservatives, esp white Evangelicals, for the virus. This in today's NYT: https://t.co/whLqqH348s — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) March 27, 2020

Once again, we see that "evangelical" is, descriptively, a worthless term. Fringe figures in "mainstream" evangelicalism—prosperity-gospel Pentecostals—are held up as evidence of some sort of pattern of "anti-science" and "anti-critical thinking," https://t.co/4ntXY9NwOF — Onsi A. Kamel (@onsikamel) March 27, 2020

You simply knew KNEW this crap was coming. It bubbled through the tweets, surfaced at the sucky left-wing sites, and now, it's at the NYT. It satisfies all the worst prejudices of many of their readers.https://t.co/ZqP6wp6SHr — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 27, 2020

My evangelical wife is out volunteering at a food kitchen right now making sure people who have lost a job are still fed, but sure, let's blame a specific group of people for a world-wide pandemic. https://t.co/yGaiosQTke — Michael Farris Jr. (@mokepf7) March 27, 2020

Anything to appease the ChiComs.

The road to Coronavirus hell was paved by the Chinese Communist Party. But of course the NY Times won’t say that. — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) March 27, 2020

The New York Times knows where their bread is buttered.