As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump sent a letter to U.S. governors regarding more customized COVID19 guidelines:

JUST IN: Pres. Trump sends letter to U.S. governors, saying administration is working on "new guidelines” for state, local authorities to use for “maintaining, increasing, or relaxing” coronavirus mitigation measures. https://t.co/As9ns3nF3c pic.twitter.com/bSMmqTIvjG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 26, 2020

Reliable lefty troll Markos Moulitsas thinks that’s a bad idea, because red states:

He's ridiculous. Blue States will ignore and continue flattening the curve, and god help Red America, which is still not taking this seriously enough. https://t.co/qydvmg9mVC — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) March 26, 2020

Wait, what?

Let’s look at the raging red state of NYC and see how things are going. https://t.co/AVyQB9iT5C — Heather (@dswhisperer2) March 26, 2020

Ah, the red state of "New York" — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 26, 2020

Ah New York, the reddest state in the union. https://t.co/uA3og78m17 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 26, 2020

Ah yes, those great red states of California and New York. — Lexi (@penngirl72) March 26, 2020

Basically, what this boils down to is that Markos hates conservatives and Republicans so much, he’s willing to blame them for a virus they had absolutely nothing to do with.