Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is absolutely livid that the COVID19 relief bill passed in the Senate.

To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs). Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon. Wall St gets $4T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020

What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare. Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020

Yaaaaaas, Kween AOC! Draaaaag Trump and Senate Republicans, who are entirely responsible for the bill being passed and for money being effectively stolen from “taxpaying immigrants … who pay more taxes than Amazon.”

The GOP has a 96-0 majority in the Senate?🤔 https://t.co/XqNILI70Gq — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 26, 2020

Psst. The vote was 96-0. There aren't 96 Republicans in the Senate. https://t.co/9lycsIZ1ia — RBe (@RBPundit) March 26, 2020

It passed unanimously https://t.co/Tvoa2LQhws — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 26, 2020

Which means …

The bill passed with every Democrat voting yes. https://t.co/CfLw2DdJCC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

Yeah, well. She probably blames the Senate GOP for no Democratic senators voting “yes” on her Green New Deal, too.