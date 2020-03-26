Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is absolutely livid that the COVID19 relief bill passed in the Senate.
To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs).
Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon.
Wall St gets $4T
What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare.
Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane.
Yaaaaaas, Kween AOC! Draaaaag Trump and Senate Republicans, who are entirely responsible for the bill being passed and for money being effectively stolen from “taxpaying immigrants … who pay more taxes than Amazon.”
The GOP has a 96-0 majority in the Senate?🤔 https://t.co/XqNILI70Gq
Psst.
The vote was 96-0.
There aren't 96 Republicans in the Senate. https://t.co/9lycsIZ1ia
It passed unanimously https://t.co/Tvoa2LQhws
Which means …
The bill passed with every Democrat voting yes. https://t.co/CfLw2DdJCC
Yeah, well. She probably blames the Senate GOP for no Democratic senators voting “yes” on her Green New Deal, too.
Some people in congress legislate and others just tweet.
