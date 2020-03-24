This afternoon, Donald Trump set a goal for the U.S. economy to get back up and running:

One of those people is CNBC Washington correspondent Kayla Tausche:

Trump indeed said he’d “love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,’ and Easter is indeed April 12. But Tausche somehow still managed to misinform her Twitter followers.

It’s really not, Kayla. As an alleged journalist, you should know that.

Because of course.

Keep it up, MSM. You’re doing great so far.

