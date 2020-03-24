As Twitchy told you earlier, CNBC White House correspondent Kayla Tausche mischaracterized Donald Trump’s remarks about getting the economy back up and running, despite quoting him directly:

But it’s not a real fake news party until CNN joins in. Looks like Jake Tapper’s up to the task:

Since when is setting a goal that Trump himself acknowledges could change “overruling top health officials”?

Be better than this, Jake. You used to be.

