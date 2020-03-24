As Twitchy told you earlier, CNBC White House correspondent Kayla Tausche mischaracterized Donald Trump’s remarks about getting the economy back up and running, despite quoting him directly:

BREAKING: Trump sets deadline for US economy to reopen. "I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter." Easter is April 12. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) March 24, 2020

Overruling top health officials, Trump says he wants the country 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'https://t.co/jVpNHLtgMO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 24, 2020

But it’s not a real fake news party until CNN joins in. Looks like Jake Tapper’s up to the task:

Overruling top health officials, Trump says he wants the country 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'https://t.co/jVpNHLtgMO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 24, 2020

Since when is setting a goal that Trump himself acknowledges could change “overruling top health officials”?

Top health officials told Trump not to want something? https://t.co/VFkrxFqfFc — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 24, 2020

He hasn't overruled anyone. Stop. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) March 24, 2020

Clickbait. That’s not what happened. — fugitivemama in lockdown (@fugitivemama) March 24, 2020

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??? You've been doing this for days. He simply said he would love to have it. WE ALL WOULD! How is that over-ruling anything? — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) March 24, 2020

More garbage hackery from Jake. https://t.co/F1Gr1MP4IH — RBe (@RBPundit) March 24, 2020

JFC stop with this garbage and try and be factual. Now isn’t the time. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2020

Be better than this, Jake. You used to be.