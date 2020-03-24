As Twitchy told you earlier, CNBC White House correspondent Kayla Tausche mischaracterized Donald Trump’s remarks about getting the economy back up and running, despite quoting him directly:
BREAKING: Trump sets deadline for US economy to reopen.
"I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter."
Easter is April 12.
— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) March 24, 2020
Overruling top health officials, Trump says he wants the country 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'https://t.co/jVpNHLtgMO
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 24, 2020
But it’s not a real fake news party until CNN joins in. Looks like Jake Tapper’s up to the task:
Overruling top health officials, Trump says he wants the country 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'https://t.co/jVpNHLtgMO
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 24, 2020
Since when is setting a goal that Trump himself acknowledges could change “overruling top health officials”?
Top health officials told Trump not to want something? https://t.co/VFkrxFqfFc
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 24, 2020
He hasn't overruled anyone. Stop.
— Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) March 24, 2020
Clickbait. That’s not what happened.
— fugitivemama in lockdown (@fugitivemama) March 24, 2020
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??? You've been doing this for days. He simply said he would love to have it. WE ALL WOULD! How is that over-ruling anything?
— Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) March 24, 2020
More garbage hackery from Jake. https://t.co/F1Gr1MP4IH
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 24, 2020
JFC stop with this garbage and try and be factual. Now isn’t the time.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2020
Be better than this, Jake. You used to be.