It’s comforting to know that even in these most chaotic of times, we can at least trust our media to deliver the facts fairly and competently.

We kid, of course. Case in point, Politico Congress reporter Kyle Cheney, who, along with Heather Caygle and Melanie Zanona, bravely detailed the stunning bravery of Nancy Pelosi’s shameful political gamesmanship:

NEW: As talks went sideways, congressional Republicans turn to a familiar tactic: Pelosi as the ultimate foil. It’s a security blanket move that contrasts with Trump’s message to shelve strict public health measures. https://t.co/GAIXLCVtEa w/ @heatherscope @MZanona — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 23, 2020

Here’s how the “article” kicks off:

After the Senate suffered a crushing setback on efforts to pass a $1.6 trillion coronavirus rescue bill Sunday, Republicans reached for a familiar foe to blame: Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “She’s the speaker of the House, not the speaker of the Senate. We don’t have one,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said angrily after a key procedural vote failed due to Democratic opposition. “We were doing just fine until that intervention.” As Senate leaders struggled to reach a deal Monday morning, Republicans continued to scapegoat Pelosi, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blasting the speaker during an early appearance on Fox News and accusing Pelosi of trying to blackmail Republicans with a wish-list of demands. Senior GOP aides were also shopping around Pelosi attack lines under the cloak of anonymity Monday morning.

Just remember who the real victim is here in the COVID19 crisis: Nancy Pelosi. Calling her out for playing politics is just a GOP “security blanket move,” you guys.

D-led House derails emergency relief bill. Rs … notice. https://t.co/7TBhn3xIi6 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 23, 2020

This is a lighter version of "Republicans pounce." https://t.co/ipIEMu2uw2 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 23, 2020

Basically, yes.

Broke: Republicans Pounce.

Woke: Republicans Seize.

Bespoke: Republicans Turn To A Familiar Tactic. https://t.co/Yl4TZqc8jY — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2020

What matters is that this is Republicans’ fault.

You're doing great, guys! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

As usual.

She's literally the one who did it… https://t.co/HknxIy9pKC — neontaster (@neontaster) March 23, 2020

there is also the fact that she torpedoed the relief bill so she could propose one of her own. so there's that. https://t.co/qtTWoaLJXA — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 23, 2020

Not relevant to the narrative, Becket.

Do you do press for Pelosi? — Ryan (@chasinghumility) March 23, 2020

“I’m Nancy Pelosi and I approve this message!” — WeAreTrump2020 (@Trump2020We) March 23, 2020

I mean…I’m pretty sure every person with a functional brain can see that Nancy Pelosi is screwing the American people right now… — Social Justice Wiener (@SocialWiener) March 23, 2020

Almost as if journalists have a blind spot when it comes to Democratic garbage.

Ummm, never?

Politico (D) — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 23, 2020

Gross spin here, dude. — Lindsay (@just_linds_) March 23, 2020

So predictable. This MSM Democrat loyalist is running cover for Pelosi. — Conservative Warrior (@ServisCB) March 23, 2020

.@kyledcheney is lying on behalf of Pelosi and Schumer. https://t.co/rvJ7EGneqi — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 23, 2020

This is why America’s trust in the media is at an all time low. Standard tactic, @kyledcheney is not telling you what the facts are, because the facts are bad for Democrats, instead, he is ‘analyzing’ the situation and adopting another version of “Republicans pounce”. https://t.co/rvJ7EGneqi — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 23, 2020

Keeping a list of reporters who are covering for Democrats instead of reporting the facts to their followers who are desperate for government help in this unprecedented crisis. Never trust Kyle again. https://t.co/rvJ7EGneqi — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 23, 2020

How disgusting you are. Pelosi LITERALLY was the foil of a bipartisanly designed bill. There is no one else at fault. Pelosi has put power ahead of the lives of Americans, and you're running cover for her. Gross, anti-American and inhumane. — Phillmatic (@philllosoraptor) March 23, 2020