In case you missed it, earlier today, NPR Washington investigative correspondent Tim Mak broke a huge story about Senate Intel Chair Richard Burr.

Mak reports:

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR.

The remarks from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr were more stark than any he had delivered in more public forums.

“There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” he said [at a February 27 luncheon], according to a secret recording of the remarks obtained by NPR. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

Whoa, you guys. Whoa. W-H-O-A.

Trending

This is seriously huge.

Except no. No it isn’t.

C’mon, Tim. Google’s there for a reason. The interwebs can be really helpful in situations like this. Situations in which you risk making yourself look like a petty fool.

If Mak and NPR were trying to blow the lid off of some GOP COVID19 conspiracy, they failed. Miserably.

Heh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCCenters for Disease ControlcoronavirusCOVID19nprRichard Burrsecret recordingSenate Intelligence CommitteeTim Mak