‘Like a boss’: Donald Trump drops several mics on the media at today’s WH COVID19 presser [videos]

Posted at 1:16 pm on March 19, 2020 by Sarah D

A bit of encouraging news out of today’s COVID19 presser:

Indeed, Donald Trump’s trademark barbs aimed the media are back in a big way.

We’ll just single out a couple of them for your entertainment.

First up, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker asked Trump, “Why was the United States with more testing and supplies?” Trump’s response was pretty … well, watch for yourselves:

Oh, snap!

And there was still more where that came from.

Behold:

OK, that’s pretty good.

Good to know some things never change.


