‘Like a boss’: Donald Trump drops several mics on the media at today’s WH COVID19 presser [videos]

A bit of encouraging news out of today’s COVID19 presser:

After two days of tempered measured pressers, we're back to Trump and the media fighting with each other. So that's great that things are getting back to normal. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

Indeed, Donald Trump’s trademark barbs aimed the media are back in a big way.

We’ll just single out a couple of them for your entertainment.

First up, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker asked Trump, “Why was the United States with more testing and supplies?” Trump’s response was pretty … well, watch for yourselves:

PLEASE ENJOY I’ll tell you how prepared I was before others I called for a ban on people coming in from China long before others and I believe it was your network called me a racist pic.twitter.com/DAscpxImCu — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 19, 2020

Oh, snap!

Like a boss. — Not PC (@ksbyron) March 19, 2020

And there was still more where that came from.

Behold:

PLEASE ENJOY

You’re actually sitting too close. We should really probably get rid of Another 75-80% of you pic.twitter.com/ZuONg7SyKv — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 19, 2020

OK, that’s pretty good.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/8xuI6nHtrR — Still a Phil Kessel stan account 💕💕 (@Oenonewept) March 19, 2020

Good to know some things never change.