Yesterday, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on the COVID19 relief package:

Little did he know that AOC was ready to hit Graham with one of her signature zingers:

Wow, she sure got him and definitely doesn’t look like a petty idiot or anything.

Don’t ask her where Bernie Sanders’ paychecks have been coming from.

Oh well. At least she managed to make one decent point, albeit accidentally:

Neither can we.

