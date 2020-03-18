Yesterday, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on the COVID19 relief package:

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "My focus is not giving people a check from the government. My focus is to make sure you get your paycheck from your employer." pic.twitter.com/3eDyh7ick0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2020

Little did he know that AOC was ready to hit Graham with one of her signature zingers:

Lindsey Graham has received a check from the government every month since 1995. https://t.co/LCUVCv63xt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 17, 2020

Wow, she sure got him and definitely doesn’t look like a petty idiot or anything.

That's his employer, you doorknob — Neva's Daedric Sword of that there Vampire (@pipandbaby) March 18, 2020

The govt is his employer so his monthly govt check is his paycheck — DeniseBurns (@Deniseb65028372) March 18, 2020

I, too, receive a paycheck from my employer — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) March 18, 2020

Don’t ask her where Bernie Sanders’ paychecks have been coming from.

Oh well. At least she managed to make one decent point, albeit accidentally:

Because that’s been his employer? Although if you’re arguing that all of you are overpaid and mostly waste our money, I can’t really disagree. https://t.co/unva0yf4sb — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 18, 2020

Neither can we.