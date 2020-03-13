Last night, Rachel Maddow interviewed New York Times health and science reporter Donald McNeil about COVID19. She thought the segment was worth sharing and spreading around:

How coronavirus testing works in a country that takes the problem seriously. pic.twitter.com/NaYZcDND9o — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 13, 2020

Wow.

Clear, concise, and informative. Thank you doctor. — Strangé (@Strangelloh) March 13, 2020

McNeil’s not a doctor. But he is a useful idiot on TV!

Notable that Maddow’s expert is a science and health reporter for the New York Times. A month ago, the NYT was willing to acknowledge the Chinese government’s role in spreading COVID19:

https://t.co/MNserkBWvN — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020

Guess the New York Times, Rachel Maddow, and the rest have received and taken to heart their new talking points that ackshually, we should be more like China.

Shilling for the country that is solely and exclusively at fault for the spread of this virus through its oppressive and brutal tactics and secrecy is a… predictable look for Maddow. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) March 13, 2020

The amount of PR the left is doing for China after they obfuscated about the virus for months and jailed whistleblowers until it got out of hand and led to a global pandemic is outrageous. https://t.co/aLXTHfl0Ni — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 13, 2020

