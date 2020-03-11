In case you missed it, a few days ago, Wisconsin GOP State Rep. Gae Magnafici tweeted a coronavirus joke at Hillary Clinton’s expense from her personal account:

How the Trump administration squandered time and lost control of the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/UiEByh99Fu — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 7, 2020

More people have died from knowing Hillary. — Gae Magnafici (@GMagnafici) March 7, 2020

Anyone who’s not a complete idiot understands that it was a joke. Which explains why PolitiFact did a whole fact-check about it:

GOP state Rep. and longtime nurse @GMagnafici last weekend tweeted "more people have died from knowing Hillary" than coronavirus. @PolitiFactWisc rates this Pants On Fire. https://t.co/JY8DbO8nCa — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 11, 2020

Someone got paid for this:

Don’t care for Magnafici’s joke? Fine. But if you’re fact-checking an obvious joke, you’re an even bigger joke.

Where would we be without our fact-checkers? https://t.co/HIVUvYDznB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2020

Slightly less inclined to question the media’s credibility, maybe.

They actually fact checked that! Lmfaooo — LookedIntoIt (@looked_into_it) March 11, 2020

Now our betters put “joke” in scare quotes. https://t.co/vWaA5wtVPc — GayPatriot (@GayPatriotTM) March 11, 2020

Y’all out here fact checking jokes 😂 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) March 11, 2020

The chicken did not in fact cross the road. — biff hooper (@biff_hooper) March 11, 2020