In case you missed it, a few days ago, Wisconsin GOP State Rep. Gae Magnafici tweeted a coronavirus joke at Hillary Clinton’s expense from her personal account:

Anyone who’s not a complete idiot understands that it was a joke. Which explains why PolitiFact did a whole fact-check about it:

Someone got paid for this:

Don’t care for Magnafici’s joke? Fine. But if you’re fact-checking an obvious joke, you’re an even bigger joke.

Slightly less inclined to question the media’s credibility, maybe.

