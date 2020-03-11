In case you missed it, a few days ago, Wisconsin GOP State Rep. Gae Magnafici tweeted a coronavirus joke at Hillary Clinton’s expense from her personal account:
How the Trump administration squandered time and lost control of the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/UiEByh99Fu
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 7, 2020
Crisis? https://t.co/nFya4E5lce
— Adam Jarchow (@AdamJarchow28) March 7, 2020
More people have died from knowing Hillary.
— Gae Magnafici (@GMagnafici) March 7, 2020
Anyone who’s not a complete idiot understands that it was a joke. Which explains why PolitiFact did a whole fact-check about it:
GOP state Rep. and longtime nurse @GMagnafici last weekend tweeted "more people have died from knowing Hillary" than coronavirus. @PolitiFactWisc rates this Pants On Fire. https://t.co/JY8DbO8nCa
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 11, 2020
Someone got paid for this:
Don’t care for Magnafici’s joke? Fine. But if you’re fact-checking an obvious joke, you’re an even bigger joke.
Where would we be without our fact-checkers? https://t.co/HIVUvYDznB
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2020
Slightly less inclined to question the media’s credibility, maybe.
lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/P2ezYTPcw6
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 11, 2020
— Heather (@Heather02041274) March 11, 2020
They actually fact checked that! Lmfaooo
— LookedIntoIt (@looked_into_it) March 11, 2020
Now our betters put “joke” in scare quotes. https://t.co/vWaA5wtVPc
— GayPatriot (@GayPatriotTM) March 11, 2020
Y’all out here fact checking jokes 😂
— Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) March 11, 2020
The chicken did not in fact cross the road.
— biff hooper (@biff_hooper) March 11, 2020
Time to stop taking @PolitiFactWisc seriously. This is absurd.
— Mitch Sands (@MitchSands) March 11, 2020