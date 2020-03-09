In case you missed it, Donald Trump is “melting down.” Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman reports:

Trump is total meltdown. He told aides he thinks journalists want to get coronavirus on purpose to spread it to him on Air Force One. My latest:https://t.co/TTpT6sdnHS — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 9, 2020

Among the compelling evidence that Trump is in the midst of a full-blown meltdown is the way he, as a “germaphobe,” is handling the COVID19 outbreak. Like, did you guys know that Trump doesn’t like it when people dip a chip into dip, take a bite, and re-dip the same chip?

"He hates it if someone is eating nachos and dips a chip back in after taking a bite. He calls them ‘double dippers.'" https://t.co/cP96OQQCOD — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 9, 2020

“He calls them ‘double dippers'”:

As Trump pushes a nothing-to-see-here message in public, sources said he’s privately terrified about getting the virus. “Donald is a famous germaphobe. He hates it if someone is eating nachos and dips a chip back in after taking a bite. He calls them ‘double dippers,’” a prominent Republican said. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg recalled Trump’s response to the last major outbreak in 2014. “When I worked for Trump, he was obsessed with Ebola,” Nunberg told me. (One Mar-a-Lago guest disputed this and said Trump was handshaking with gusto this past weekend. “He was acting like the opposite of a germaphobe,” the source said.)

George Constanza complained about double dippers decades ago.

And you know what? George was right. You know what else? Trump is right. Regardless of whether there’s a virus spreading, double dipping is nasty.

When you’re so hellbent on making Donald Trump look bad that you’re calling him out for not wanting other people’s spit in his food, it might be time to re-evaluate your purpose in life.