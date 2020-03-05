It’s only natural that Elizabeth Warren be disappointed that her sucky campaign couldn’t carry her over the finish line, despite all her pandering and bald-faced lies. Her admirers should take heart, then, that even in defeat, Elizabeth Warren remains as transparently awful as ever.

First, the “America is sexist” excuse:

Warren on sexism in the 2020 race: "That is the trap question for every woman. If you say yeah, there was sexism in this race, everyone says, 'Whiner.' And if you say no, there was no sexism, about a bazillion women think, 'What planet do you live on?'" https://t.co/7eG9ZYlQsW pic.twitter.com/zMy5ohtbgd — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2020

Yeah, well, Elizabeth Warren was a Democratic candidate. So her beef should be with the Democratic Party, not with GOP “sexism.”

But if she can’t blame sexism for her colossal failure as a presidential candidate and human being, she’s got nothing. That’s why she really has no choice but to lean into it as hard as she can. To that end, she’s turning her personal failure into a failure of sorts for little girls everywhere who have dreams of a female president:

Elizabeth Warren on dropping out of the 2020 race: "One of the hardest parts of this is all those big promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years." pic.twitter.com/LERj27rmEu — Axios (@axios) March 5, 2020

Oh, the humanity! All those little girls’ dreams dashed because Elizabeth Warren lost. How will they pick up the pieces? Clearly Warren was their only hope, their only reason for ever believing that a woman could be president. And now, they’ve got no one to look up to.

Unless they’re looking for a role model who refuses to take any personal responsibility for her mistakes and her lies. In that case, Elizabeth Warren can still inspire them.

Wow. She had a great opening to say, "You know what my message is? Ideas are what matter, not someone's race or sex. Let's all try to focus on what matters most, and some day, you know what? We'll have a female president!" Missed opportunity. https://t.co/M8RNNdJb3p — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2020

Is it really a missed opportunity if it never even occurred to her to not blame sexism for her loss?