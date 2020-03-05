All of you people who assumed that Bill Clinton had an extramarital affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky because he’s a horndog were apparently too quick to judge. As he explains in Hulu’s new doc “Hillary,” he was just trying to “manage [his] anxieties”:

Bill Clinton: Monica Lewinsky affair was to 'manage my anxieties' https://t.co/IY2WndA8WP — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2020

More from the New York Post:

Bill Clinton claims the affair with Monica Lewinsky that almost destroyed his presidency was one of the “things I did to manage my anxieties.” Clinton, 73, says in the new documentary, “Hillary” that the pressure of being in the White House made him feel like a boxer who had gone 30 rounds and his affair was “something that will take your mind off it for a while.” “Nobody thinks they’re taking a risk,” he says in the four-hour doc set to stream on Hulu from Friday. “That’s not why we do stupid things.”

Given the number of times he cheated on Hillary over decades, he must’ve been dealing with a buttload of anxiety.

Maybe we should leave Jesus out of this one.

For anxieties lasting in excess of four hours, consult your physician immediately. https://t.co/gvGpsYgwEC — Jim Jamitis (@JimJamitis) March 5, 2020

I chew gum when I feel anxious. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) March 5, 2020

Yoga, meditation, hot tea, a nice warm bath, all solid choices here, and yet… https://t.co/8Ts9njdnAU — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) March 5, 2020

To each his own, we guess.

Bill Clinton used Monica Lewinsky for stress relief, just as Hillary used killing Jeffrey Epstein for stress relief. pic.twitter.com/ycG2cieDmc — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020

Ohhhhhh. OK, see, that actually makes sense.

Meanwhile:

BRB going to go have sex with my assistant to help with my anxiety — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 5, 2020

***

Update: