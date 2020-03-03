It takes a lot to shock MSNBC’s Katy Tur.

Actually, it doesn’t. Just the idea of a Latino person voting for Donald Trump will do the trick:

Katy Tur: Your daughter is going to vote for Donald Trump? Por Que? pic.twitter.com/nBXFnC4vvT — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 3, 2020

So weird that someone wouldn’t vote the way you think they’re supposed to!

This is incredible https://t.co/itVBewaYEG — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 3, 2020

Local firefighter stunned her attempts to force Latinos not to vote for Trump have failedhttps://t.co/k6vgY47kLZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 3, 2020