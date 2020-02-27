We could try to come up with a clever way to introduce this clip of a Bernie Sanders speech, but this is one of those times when a clip just speaks for itself:

What it was was amazing.

The Trump 2020 campaign in one video ⬇️ https://t.co/S8SSGQ6fTU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 27, 2020

Pretty much, yeah!

Bahaha, that's lovely. — heuristic light (@heuristic_light) February 27, 2020

Holy crap 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Things Will Be Better In The New Building (@thelastnamehere) February 27, 2020

The meme potential of this clip cannot be underestimated. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) February 27, 2020

This may be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. — Thomas Brown (@Tbrown291) February 27, 2020