In case you missed it, at last night’s Democratic presidential debate, Joe Biden vowed to “[make] sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court”:

.@JoeBiden says that if he was president, he’d look forward “to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court.” #DemDebate https://t.co/66AoqMK8pw pic.twitter.com/hcwNoXs3sp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2020

That’s great and everything, but as Ted Cruz points out, it seems Biden’s already late to the party:

Stacey Abrams announced she already won the SCOTUS nomination last year. https://t.co/QbyVQhtkZe — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 26, 2020

Oh, snap! Well played, Senator.