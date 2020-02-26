In case you missed it, at last night’s Democratic presidential debate, Joe Biden vowed to “[make] sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court”:

That’s great and everything, but as Ted Cruz points out, it seems Biden’s already late to the party:

Oh, snap! Well played, Senator.

