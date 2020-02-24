Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg doesn’t really stand a chance against the Bernie Sanders machine, but he’s not gonna go down without taking a few swings at the communist apologist:

After four years of looking on in horror as Trump cozied up to dictators, we need a president who will be extremely clear in standing against regimes that violate human rights abroad. We can't risk nominating someone who doesn't recognize this. pic.twitter.com/N2JHGzns93 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 24, 2020

We can guess how effective Buttigieg’s message will be in dissuading Democratic voters from pulling the lever for Bernie.

Tuesday's debate is going to be lit https://t.co/e7xYoxepTu — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 24, 2020

It’s not clear how “lit” the debate will actually be, since firing shots on Twitter isn’t the same as lobbing bombs at a debate. But we’re pretty sure that self-described “Marxist pig” Carlos Maza’s take on Buttigieg’s tweet is quite stupid:

Pete Buttigieg is a Republican. https://t.co/WyV1V3g6pL — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) February 24, 2020

Bernie Bros are a strange lot.

Yes the only two options: (1) Republican or (2) Castro stan — asterix.asterix (@hashallthehash) February 24, 2020

Yes…..because being anti Castro and Maduro…Is a Republican position only. So stupid — Florida Guy 18 (@GuywhoTweets18) February 24, 2020

Uh no. He’s definitely not. — Joshua (@MoshuaJoss) February 24, 2020

Pete Buttigieg is a Democrat and has been for his entire life. His views are in line with most of the Democratic Party. Bernie Sanders is an Independent and has never been a Democrat outside of when it was expedient for his Presidential campaign — Sam Dalton (@SamDaltonJr) February 24, 2020

Pete Buttigieg is a lot of things. Annoying, for example. A desperate panderer, for another example. But if your contention is that opposing Fidel Castro’s murderous communist regime equals Republican, it might be time to check your math.