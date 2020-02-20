Facebook may not be ready to police posts for misinformation, but it sounds like Twitter doesn’t have the same hangups:

NEW: Twitter is experimenting with adding brightly colored labels directly beneath lies and misinformation posted by politicians and public figures, according to a leaked demo of new features sent to @NBCNews. https://t.co/wYQRQHBWeX – @oneunderscore__ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020

Scoop: Leaked Twitter Demo Shows Bright Red Banners to Indicate Lies, Disinformation Beneath Tweets Twitter tells me it's a possible iteration of something that will roll out on March 5. Possible community moderation coming, too. We've got screenshots.https://t.co/Yhyv45WFjG — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 20, 2020

Here's what it might look like when a politician tweets "harmfully misleading" content after March 5th. Big red/orange flag underneath the offending tweet. These are screenshots from that were left on a public testing site. Twitter confirmed they're possible iterations. pic.twitter.com/EH61YDGjOg — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 20, 2020

The test also shows a "Community Reports" feature for disinformation. This could include "points" that would heavily weight useful "reports" of disinfo on the platform. The demo says it's "like Wikipedia." Twitter reiterated this is just an option.https://t.co/Yhyv45WFjG pic.twitter.com/ZdnLqXqU5h — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 20, 2020

The "harmfully misleading" tag wouldn't just be for politicians. It'd be for climate change denial and health misinformation, too, at least according to this test.https://t.co/Yhyv45WFjG pic.twitter.com/GwbgIojK27 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 20, 2020

“Climate change denial.” Great.

This should go well. https://t.co/WPni2IDt6U — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

I can't see what could possibly go wrong. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 20, 2020

What can even possibly go wrong? https://t.co/wAAggQYZfJ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 20, 2020

We can’t imagine.

Brian Stelter's feed gonna be very red. https://t.co/YHdYSSmFId — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 20, 2020

Can’t wait to see how this is applied to Shannon Watts or members of media on gun control statistics and healthcare. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

Maybe it’d be better to say you can’t wait to see if it’s applied to those people. Because you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

I'm putting money on there being no colored labels on bogus gun statistics used by gun grabbers. https://t.co/ZXRqfVFmfc — RBe (@RBPundit) February 20, 2020

I'm sure they will handle this with the same sober, even-handed neutrality we've come to expect. It is an election year, after all. https://t.co/w8SfrjruOh — Dodd (@Amuk3) February 20, 2020

Buckle up, everybody.