So, apparently Julian Assange’s lawyer said that ex-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher offered Assange a pardon on Donald Trump’s behalf:

Sounds like maybe not quite a direct line from point A to point B. But you’d never know based on this tweet from the Daily Beast:

BREAKING: That tweet does not accurately describe what happened. Maybe that’s why they deleted it after about half an hour or so.

Trending

As the Daily Beast article says:

LONDON—President Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if he agreed to cover up the involvement of Russia in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee, which were later published by WikiLeaks, a London court was told on Wednesday.

Lawyers acting for Assange have argued that the Australian should not be extradited to the U.S. because the case is political not criminal.

Edward Fitzgerald, Assange’s lawyer, said on Wednesday that a message had been passed on to Assange by former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher.

Fitzgerald said a statement produced by Assange’s lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, showed “Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”

“A London court was told.” “A statement produced by Assange’s lawyer.” That … doesn’t seem like enough to be able to declare without reservation that Donald Trump has offered to pardon Julian Assange. Is it possible? Yes. But we’re gonna need a little more evidence than that, Daily Beast. Julian Assange’s word isn’t worth much.

Oh well.

Maybe next time, the Daily Beast can save themselves the embarrassment and pace themselves a little. We get that they want to impugn Donald Trump’s character, but surely they can wait until something concrete comes along.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily BeastDana RohrabacherDonald TrumpJulian Assangepardon