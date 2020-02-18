Hey, remember Stephen Miller’s uncle, David Glosser? CNN’s Alisyn Camerota interviewed him back in late 2018 to get his thoughts on Central American asylum seekers. Glosser was highly critical of his nephew, which is why he was worth seeking out.

Stephen Miller's uncle: Central American asylum seekers are 'just like our family' @CNN https://t.co/cHBhsVMu0h — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2018

Well, apparently CNN and Jake Tapper haven’t lost touch with Glosser, because Tapper shared Glosser’s Facebook post regarding Miller’s recent wedding to Katie Waldman:

Wedding gift in the name of a donation to ⁦@HIASrefugees⁩ from Stephen Miller’s uncle David. pic.twitter.com/1qS6hBnmIr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2020

OK? And?

Hard hitting news Jake — Greg Palmer (@gpalmmmCT) February 18, 2020

Keep your family drama off social media. Good Lord. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 18, 2020

And media, maybe find something more important to report on.

Why would Tapper highlight that? — SCarolina (@RealappraiserSC) February 18, 2020

Because sticking it Trump — directly or via his associates — is CNN’s job now.

Let me ask you this, people… We all have family who we disagree with politically, some to the point where we think they're absolutely meshuggina. Would you sell family out like this? For the accolades of strangers? I think Miller is scum. Don't get me wrong. But who are we? https://t.co/lMxFEppN59 — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 18, 2020

I find this whole thing bizarre.. even more bizarre that a “respected” journo is highlighting it. Yall feel good that he was “owned?” Ooookay?

High school all over again.. 🤷‍♀️ Whatcha gonna do when trump wins again and keeps Miller on board? We shall see 🍿 https://t.co/YrRp6P4xeW — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) February 18, 2020

