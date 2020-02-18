Hey, remember Stephen Miller’s uncle, David Glosser? CNN’s Alisyn Camerota interviewed him back in late 2018 to get his thoughts on Central American asylum seekers. Glosser was highly critical of his nephew, which is why he was worth seeking out.

Well, apparently CNN and Jake Tapper haven’t lost touch with Glosser, because Tapper shared Glosser’s Facebook post regarding Miller’s recent wedding to Katie Waldman:

OK? And?

And media, maybe find something more important to report on.

Because sticking it Trump — directly or via his associates — is CNN’s job now.

