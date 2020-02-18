Let’s just say this wouldn’t be a “whoa if true” situation if it’s true. More of a “sigh if true”:

BREAKING – @ABC News has learned President Trump expected to commute the sentenced of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich via multiple senior level sources – more to come @KFaulders @vlasto & me — John Santucci (@Santucci) February 18, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, multiple senior level sources tell ABC News. https://t.co/teuJ4daG7n — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2020

Confirming ABC reporting – Blago commutation, a football internally for months, is now expected. https://t.co/5i5uVJnqSi — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 18, 2020

So, Donald Trump may commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence … is that how you “drain the swamp”? By letting people in the swamp out of it?

Hey, here’s a thought: