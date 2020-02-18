Let’s just say this wouldn’t be a “whoa if true” situation if it’s true. More of a “sigh if true”:
BREAKING – @ABC News has learned President Trump expected to commute the sentenced of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich via multiple senior level sources – more to come @KFaulders @vlasto & me
— John Santucci (@Santucci) February 18, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, multiple senior level sources tell ABC News. https://t.co/teuJ4daG7n
— ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2020
Confirming ABC reporting – Blago commutation, a football internally for months, is now expected. https://t.co/5i5uVJnqSi
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 18, 2020
So, Donald Trump may commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence … is that how you “drain the swamp”? By letting people in the swamp out of it?
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 18, 2020
Ugh, why? https://t.co/MXdfuOaTUu
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) February 18, 2020
Bad move
— Not :.T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsNot) February 18, 2020
Hey, here’s a thought:
Don't do this. https://t.co/x7Q9LPbuhE
— ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth ⚾️ (@mchastain81) February 18, 2020
Don't let the swamp out of jail, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tKP2N8MMcS
— Mark Lehmoine (@deadmanlagging) February 18, 2020