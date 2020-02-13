Michael Bloomberg’s gone to look for America. And from the looks of things, he’s doing a great job:

Wow, John Mellencamp is right: Bloomberg really does have his finger on the heartbeat of America.

Pssst! Mike! You know it says “Greensboro” on your podium, right?

