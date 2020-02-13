AG Bill Barr has taken plenty of Resistance heat for allegedly being nothing more than Donald Trump’s DOJ bulldog. But maybe his critics got ahead of themselves.

In an interview with ABC News, Barr not only criticized Trump’s propensity for tweeting about ongoing DOJ cases (like the Roger Stone case), but he also said that he would “not be bullied or influenced by anybody”:

AG William Barr says President Trump's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job" and tells ABC News: "I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases."https://t.co/6tPRncatx5 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 13, 2020

Watch:

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody….whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president," Bill Barr tells @ABC News. "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” https://t.co/14rnEMD65c pic.twitter.com/QuoTgpUVHp — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 13, 2020

“The public statements & tweets made about DOJ…make it impossible for me to do my job… I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody…whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president… I’m going to do what I think is right.”pic.twitter.com/cigYmLcMXN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2020

Seems pretty reasonable.

I mean this shouldn't be controversial https://t.co/EAO410aAwr — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 13, 2020

It shouldn’t be. But stay tuned to see how Trump responds.