That feeling when you’re not quite buying what you’re selling. AOC has that feeling:

AOC on likelihood of M4A getting passed: “The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don’t think so,” she said. (H/t @eschor) https://t.co/nbI4TBkgJI — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) February 13, 2020

More:

“A president can’t wave a magic wand and pass any legislation they want,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told HuffPost this week.

Ocasio-Cortez ― one of the most outspoken advocates for Medicare for All ― said she thought voters understood there was an “inherent check” on the president’s ability to actually change things like our health care system. And she argued that the realities of governing were actually an argument for someone like Sanders, as he’d be able to push Democrats and resulting changes further left. Pretty generous of her to expect that voters understand how our government works when she has so clearly and repeatedly demonstrated that she does not. But we digress:

But Ocasio-Cortez is also realistic about how far even a President Sanders could actually move Congress.

“The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don’t think so,” she said.

She’s shaping up to be one hell of a Bernie Sanders surrogate.

The sudden emergence of "Vote for Bernie, he doesn't actually have a chance of passing the thing you don't like" is fascinating https://t.co/ZCLToPlMkS — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 13, 2020

Vote for us! We can’t do what we promise! https://t.co/I4I7CIYKiM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 13, 2020

According to the twisted logic of the toxic Cosplay Socialists who've been parachuting into my mentions for the past five years, you're saying Bernie wants to help insurance companies murder people. https://t.co/xyDuZGNp48 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) February 13, 2020

It’s a bold strategy.

Bernie and AOC are walking back now, cheating their supporters out of their promises — Dreamsicle (@DreamBetocrat) February 13, 2020

To be fair, they probably would’ve cheated their supporters anyway.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.