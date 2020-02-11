Joy Behar’s so progressive, she’s actually moving in reverse:

.@JoyVBehar appears to be confused about the concept of bisexuality. She asked @BariWeiss "How does that work?" after Bari revealed that she identifies as bisexual. pic.twitter.com/NQZuQjF9pT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 11, 2020

She really seems to be hung up on this.

So we’re just gonna slide right past that part where Bari says “two genders” I guess… https://t.co/O6yuiOUC6J — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2020

This gif gets so much use for me… pic.twitter.com/SZLFkpjL3m — PC Jesus (@PCJesus5) February 11, 2020

Is this a clip from 1954? — Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) February 11, 2020

What’s not to get? — Jessica Redding (@JessicadRedding) February 11, 2020

Do you need someone to draw you a picture, Joy?