In case you missed it — and you very well may have, as the MSM by and large didn’t seem to think it was worth covering — a man intentionally drove his car into a voter registration tent staffed by Trump campaign volunteers:

Today in Jacksonville, Florida six Trump Campaign volunteers were intentionally targeted while registering voters. pic.twitter.com/0wzaCYh5ut — Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) February 8, 2020

#JSO has arrested the suspect who drove through the voter registration tent in the area of 11900 Atlantic Boulevard. Gregory Timm has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Driving While Driver’s License Suspended. pic.twitter.com/zGKbR2VTg0 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2020

Why wasn’t this more newsworthy? Was it just a “local crime story”?

Journo twitter weirdly quiet about this one. No mandatory struggle sessions about "dangerous rhetoric" with finger-pointing at the people who've "emboldened" this behavior? We not doing that now? https://t.co/4m0vcxqvGp — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 9, 2020

Going out on a limb and suggesting if a MAGA hat wearing yokel drove a van through a Warren or Sanders voter registration tent, it would be the only thing journalists & major news outlets would be talking about right now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

The @Nytimes has yet to run an article (other than carrying the AP story about it) on the man who drove his vehicle into a tent where Republicans were registering people to vote. https://t.co/avNsH9Gdpf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 10, 2020

Well, to their credit, Politico covered it today. Too bad this is the angle they went with:

Republicans vow ‘revenge’ at ballot box after volunteers nearly hit by van https://t.co/PZYipRTYIu — Gary Fineout (@fineout) February 10, 2020

This is not a drill, folks. They’re really doing this:

Florida and Duval County Republican leaders vowed “revenge” at the ballot box after a man drove his van into a tent of GOP volunteers who were registering voters over the weekendhttps://t.co/yqyf5l9u7j — POLITICO Florida (@politicofl) February 10, 2020

Here's a great start to the headline for the guy-tries-to-run-over-Republicans-in-Florida story… "Republicans vow ‘revenge’…"https://t.co/N0HHXtG6Ww pic.twitter.com/4v1BltYDmf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 10, 2020

We honestly don’t even know what to say about this.

Who in the bloody hell thought this was the proper angle here?

They really are pouncing on the attempted vehicular homicide — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 10, 2020

"Republicans pounce on attempted murder" — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) February 10, 2020

Pouncing on attempted murder. https://t.co/PgKRBwVdno — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020

Just imagine if the headline was “Democrats vow revenge at the ballot box after Trump supporter attempts to run over Democrat last at voter registration.” — Nick (@Nick16028023) February 10, 2020

What makes it even worse is that this sort of crap has become predictable. As disgusting and shameful as Politico’s spin is, we’d’ve been shocked had they not gone this route. Guess this story just wasn’t worth covering until someone could find a way to make Republicans the bad guys.

Holy shit. Someone attempted to murder some Republican volunteers and @politico spins it against… Republicans? https://t.co/1BbGdxMXXK — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2020

And this gives the game away.. Not a supposed journalist at CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS ABC, Washington post or Ny Times are calling this out. Not one. They bury their heads and look away knowing exactly what Politico is doing here. https://t.co/e0twUHiV8y — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020