As Twitchy told you, James Carville recently went off in an interview with Vox about, among other things, Democrats’ misplaced priorities and the media’s tone-deafness with regard to average Americans. The elitism radiated by Dems and their media fluffers will only come back to bite them come Election Day.

Well, for what it’s worth, WaPo opinion writer and American Prospect senior writer Paul Waldman thinks Carville’s the one who’s out of touch — with Democrats:

Thank you James Carville for letting us know that dumb Democrats aren't being respectful enough of reg'lar folks, what an insightful take I've never heard before, if only they could do something like this victory would be assured. pic.twitter.com/mgi2RRenYG — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) February 7, 2020

Wow, Paul. Great counterargument to Carville you’ve got there!

the amount of self-own here has reached historic levels well done — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) February 7, 2020

Carville’s right, but if your goal is to prove him wrong, maybe don’t trot out John Fricking Kerry.

Kerry is the other side of the point Carville is making. Kerry tried to inauthentically pander which is actually more patronizing than being someone who just doesn't hunt and is upfront about it. https://t.co/A1plg5uJ0h — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 7, 2020

Welp.

Kerry is the exact kind of elitist he's talking about. Good to see Wash Post people jumping all-in against him and making his point even more salient. https://t.co/2hl7GZBgyM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2020

Proving his point. — Jay K (@JayKlos) February 7, 2020

"Reg'lar folks." Good job proving Carville's point.https://t.co/SlPktNsdov — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 7, 2020

You helped Carville's point. Good job. — #UkraineFinalPiece How many knew? (@OdietamoLives) February 7, 2020

James Carville may be obnoxious, but he’s correct about this stuff. And, unlike Paul Waldman, Carville actually has some experience getting Americans to turn out for Democrats.

For those who don't know Paul, he was a charter member of the Media Matters online trolling/David Brock cocaine supply (allegedly) group. He then went to work for the Plum Line, a Washington Post-funded stenographer for Barack Obama. You know what Carville has done. https://t.co/QOSQNCLwfJ — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 7, 2020

What does James Carville know about winning elections? — Captain JT Spaulding (@EnameFak) February 7, 2020

This is a Podbro-level faceplant. Yeah, what does Carville know about getting presidents elected? https://t.co/Y6GxfU05j2 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 7, 2020

Nice work, Paul.