Sure, Jan: Denver News Community Noted for Report Claiming Social Distancing Saved 800,000 Lives

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 16, 2024
Twitter

The desperation to justify the ineffective, useless lockdowns and other COVID mitigation measures, expect a lot of 'studies' to say things that can't possibly be true.

Like this one, for example:

'Social distancing'? Really?

More from 9NEWS Denver:

A new study authored by researchers at CU Boulder and UCLA says social distancing and other preventative measures, like lockdowns and school closures, prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. 

According to the report, 800,000 more people would have died from COVID and COVID complications had the precautions not been put into place before vaccines became available.

Readers added really, really important context:

The authors of this study did not say that social distancing alone saved 800,000 lived.They stated that "the combination of behaviorally-driven transmission reduction and vaccination resulted in roughly 800,000 lives saved" https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2_Atkeson-Kissler_unembargoed.pdf

We still have doubts, but shame on 9NEWS for lying about what the study actually said.

It's not science.

No way we could know that.

Yes, they will.

There's an agenda.

You don't despise journalists enough.

The List comes for all.

It's spectacular.

Beyond absurd.

We chuckled.

Absolutely awful journalism.

But par for the course.

We chuckled.

Bang up job, 9NEWS.

Such good science.

