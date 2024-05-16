Sure, Jan: Denver News Community Noted for Report Claiming Social Distancing Saved 800,000 Lives

The desperation to justify the ineffective, useless lockdowns and other COVID mitigation measures, expect a lot of 'studies' to say things that can't possibly be true.

Like this one, for example:

Social distancing prevented 800,000 deaths from COVID-19, new report says https://t.co/LEg9n5H5kP — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) May 14, 2024

'Social distancing'? Really?

More from 9NEWS Denver:

A new study authored by researchers at CU Boulder and UCLA says social distancing and other preventative measures, like lockdowns and school closures, prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. According to the report, 800,000 more people would have died from COVID and COVID complications had the precautions not been put into place before vaccines became available.

Readers added really, really important context:

The authors of this study did not say that social distancing alone saved 800,000 lived.They stated that "the combination of behaviorally-driven transmission reduction and vaccination resulted in roughly 800,000 lives saved" https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2_Atkeson-Kissler_unembargoed.pdf

We still have doubts, but shame on 9NEWS for lying about what the study actually said.

This is not science, it's science fiction. This figure is completely unmoored from reality; moreover it does not account for all the deaths directly and indirectly caused by lockdowns. Lockdowns correlated with surges in overdose deaths, alcoholism, domestic violence, late or… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 15, 2024

There is NO WAY ANYONE COULD KNOW THAT. LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) May 14, 2024

So y'all will just disseminate any ole' nonsense, huh??



Fascinating. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 14, 2024

This is not what the study says!



The study says that "the combination of behaviorally-driven transmission reduction AND VACCINATION resulted in roughly 800,000 lives saved during that time period"https://t.co/0bPPEPTy3X — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 15, 2024

You don't despise journalists enough.

lol this ratio — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) May 14, 2024

This contrived specificity is risible nonsense, and dressing it up as some sort of “scientific” finding makes you look absurd. — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 14, 2024

It did not, you incompetent tw@twaffles. https://t.co/4CW8buPFB8 — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) May 15, 2024

This is such awful journalism. The study they are referencing didn't even say this



It said that all Covid mitigations (including vaccination) prevented 800K deaths https://t.co/7l7Qk7MXFv — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 15, 2024

This story on a “study” finding social distancing prevented 800,000 deaths until vaccines leads to a draft @BrookingsInst “white paper” by a Colorado computer science prof & UCLA prof of finance economics.



And the Colorado prof consults for Moderna.



Beyond ridiculous. https://t.co/yODQnkVhii — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 15, 2024

Good news everyone. The stickers on the floor of the elevators saved America.



I f**king love science https://t.co/ynUfjyrDiA — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 15, 2024

