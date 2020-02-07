Say what you will about James Carville, but the guy does not mince words. And that includes when he’s dealing with Democrats:

While Carville defends a lot of Democratic policies, he notes that a lot of its most vocal members have shifted too far Left to maintain mainstream appeal and that their policy priorities are out of whack.

Carville also takes aim at our media betters, which is something very few of his fellow Democrats are willing to do:

It should leave a mark. The media have been cruisin’ for a bruisin’ for a long time, and it’s long past time they got one.

Tags: Binyamin AppelbaumDemocratsJames Carvillemainstream mediamedianew york times