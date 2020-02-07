Say what you will about James Carville, but the guy does not mince words. And that includes when he’s dealing with Democrats:

While Carville defends a lot of Democratic policies, he notes that a lot of its most vocal members have shifted too far Left to maintain mainstream appeal and that their policy priorities are out of whack.

This is some top-notch righteous fury from James Carville https://t.co/h2pYJlJlek — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 7, 2020

The whole Carville interview is worth reading. I obviously disagree with him on a lot, but Amen, Amen, Amen for his understanding of political coalitions and political messaging. https://t.co/Wf9rvZIDyH pic.twitter.com/W23b6uqclN — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 7, 2020

Carville also takes aim at our media betters, which is something very few of his fellow Democrats are willing to do:

Holy Crap, this James Carville rant aimed at elite media reporters. That's going to leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/2byzPho6VE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2020

It should leave a mark. The media have been cruisin’ for a bruisin’ for a long time, and it’s long past time they got one.