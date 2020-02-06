Love Donald Trump? Hate Donald Trump? Don’t care either way about Donald Trump? Regardless of which of those three categories you fall into, you should be able to appreciate that this dude screaming at Trump-supporting students at ASU is out of his ever-loving mind and also probably not a very nice person:

This is the second time our chapter leaders @sft_asu have been harassed by unhinged leftists. This time, someone threatens to slash the throats of Republicans and our President.@FBI and @SecretService need to pay him a visit… pic.twitter.com/DRaGcf2fgr — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) February 6, 2020

Since starting the @TrumpStudents chapter at @ASU a few months ago… We have had our flag stolen, been spat on, attacked by ANTIFA, and now today our lives threatened. We will NOT let this stop us from working on campus to get @realDonaldTrump re-elected! #LeadRight 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tZVn1hbgzW — Christopher – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Christ0pherAZ) February 6, 2020

In response to a Students for Trump table at Arizona State University, a man yells that the president, Republicans and “fascists” should have their throats slashed. pic.twitter.com/p632G0tIaX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 6, 2020

Assuming that protester is for real, it seems safe to conclude that he’s got issues.

This deranged leftist wants to "slash the throat" of the President and every conservative. pic.twitter.com/XBxyRHyUnd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2020

Whatever happened to nonviolent protest?

The winner of the Iowa Caucus has been announced. pic.twitter.com/Jqn6c023IS — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 6, 2020

glad to see people at arizona state are having a normal one pic.twitter.com/3k4QqcvVhL — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) February 6, 2020

These alt comedians keep getting edgier and edgier. https://t.co/sAk70Yw4MV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 6, 2020

School shooter in the making. — Jim Jamitis (@JimJamitis) February 6, 2020

Would this qualify as a “red flag”??? — Sue Zell (@sue_zell) February 6, 2020

Talk about a red flag… — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 6, 2020

Please try, I conceal carry just for this reason. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 6, 2020