Jennifer Rubin is not happy about Donald Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not at all!

And she really wants you to know about it:

Rush Limbaugh is basically David Duke, you guys.

When it comes to hot takes from acute TDS sufferers, Jennifer Rubin does not disappoint.

She’s become an amnesiac, it would seem:

We’re detecting a pattern here …

