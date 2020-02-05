Jennifer Rubin is not happy about Donald Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not at all!
And she really wants you to know about it:
waiting for @aclu and @NAACP and others to denounce giving presidential honor to a racist, misogynistic birther
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
BTW, the "thing" Dems should hit is awarding a high honor to a birther/racist/misogynist
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
EXACTLTY. No outrage? https://t.co/BsqLDie9pJ via @voxdotcom
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
This exactly captures my feeling about the act R's put on and the media that enable it https://t.co/NAsRqepryl
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
Trump’s great lie is convincing Americans that white males no matter what their conduct — Brett Kavanaugh, convicted war criminals and, most of all, himself — are victims of elites.
https://t.co/zBVWzE530E
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
That mentality of grievance, propagated effectively by Limbaugh, is nothing more than cover for white nationalism. The country should denounce, not honor, it
https://t.co/zBVWzE530E
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
The lack of outrage over giving this racist, misogynistic award is telling https://t.co/zBVWzE530E
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
Rush Limbaugh is basically David Duke, you guys.
It is a national disgrace that a birther, a racist, a misogynist is getting this award. Why not give it to David Duke?
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020
When it comes to hot takes from acute TDS sufferers, Jennifer Rubin does not disappoint.
You're a disgrace.
— Tired of Winning⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tiredofwinning2) February 5, 2020
You know this is a lie. What have you become?
— Rob (@RobConsigliere) February 5, 2020
She’s become an amnesiac, it would seem:
also, does jen rubin read jen rubin? pic.twitter.com/BlQgOGMema
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 5, 2020
Rush Limbaugh was involved in birtherism, racism, and misogyny controversies years before Rubin tweeted any of this. pic.twitter.com/seUlkoDlH5
— ACRONEON (@neontaster) February 5, 2020
It’s almost beyond parody at this point. pic.twitter.com/JqRpDmcuaT
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 5, 2020
We’re detecting a pattern here …
I can do this with nearly everything she says. And don't sell me some line about how she's seen the light since then. pic.twitter.com/X67AdkWQag
— ACRONEON (@neontaster) February 5, 2020
Rubin thinks we're all political goldfish living in a 5-minute memory time window and don't remember what happened before that or what she said about it at the time.
— ACRONEON (@neontaster) February 5, 2020