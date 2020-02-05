Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has kept a lot of people on their toes, often refusing to toe the Democratic line. There’s been a lot of speculation that she’d break with her party and vote to acquit Donald Trump.

But apparently that’s not happening:

More:

Citing her concern for the Constitution as well as the conduct of future presidents, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will vote Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump on the impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

…

“Today, I vote to approve both articles, as my highest duty, and my greatest love, is to our nation’s Constitution,” Sinema’s statement said. “The facts are clear; security aid was withheld from Ukraine in an attempt to benefit the president’s political campaign. While White House attorneys claim this behavior is not serious, it is dangerous to the fundamental principles of American democracy to use the power of the federal government for personal or political gain.

“Worse, they failed to assure the American people that this behavior will not continue and that future national security decisions will be made free from personal interests.”