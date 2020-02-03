Where are all the white women at? Well, if they’re woke, they’re shelling out $2,500 to hear about how racist they are:

Why liberal white women pay a lot of money to learn over dinner how they’re racist A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500 https://t.co/pitH6Ewe3y — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 3, 2020

More from the Guardian:

This is Race to Dinner. A white woman volunteers to host a dinner in her home for seven other white women – often strangers, perhaps acquaintances. (Each dinner costs $2,500, which can be covered by a generous host or divided among guests.) A frank discussion is led by co-founders Regina Jackson, who is black, and Saira Rao, who identifies as Indian American [Editor’s note: “Identifies as Indian American”? WTF?]. They started Race to Dinner to challenge liberal white women to accept their racism, however subconscious. “If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,” Rao says. “But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table.” Rao and Jackson believe white, liberal women are the most receptive audience because they are open to changing their behavior. They don’t bother with the 53% of white women who voted for Trump. White men, they feel, are similarly a lost cause. “White men are never going to change anything. If they were, they would have done it by now,” Jackson says. … The women who sign up for these dinners are not who most would see as racist. They are well-read and well-meaning. They are mostly Democrats. Some have adopted black children, many have partners who are people of color, some have been doing work towards inclusivity and diversity for decades. But they acknowledge they also have unchecked biases. They are there because they “know [they] are part of the problem, and want to be part of the solution,” as host Jess Campbell-Swanson says before dinner starts.

Wow, where do we sign up? This sounds like fun!

"But Jackson and Rao have hardly been able to take a break since they started these dinners in the spring of 2019. So far, 15 dinners have been held in big cities across the US." i hate the confused face emoji but … confused face emojihttps://t.co/3X3tEcsgoi — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 3, 2020

"“White men are never going to change anything. If they were, they would have done it by now,” Jackson says." Sounds like exactly the right person to teach about racism! 😬 https://t.co/zloC64zC0N — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 3, 2020

When you’re woke, you’ve got to be willing to be berated for the sin of being a white person. That’s just how it works.

Woke but not broke — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) February 3, 2020

Not yet, anyway.

this is just a high-end version of Ed Debevic’s. https://t.co/7gt6AkeE3W — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2020

For $2500 I will come over for dinner and ream you out over the topic of your choice—no limits. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 3, 2020

For $250 I will come over for dinner and you can ream *me* out over the topic of your choice—no limits. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 3, 2020

I wouldn't pay $2500 for the dinner itself, but I would definitely pay $25 to watch Saira Rao yell at a room of woke white women for 2 hours. $30 if it came with snacks — Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) February 3, 2020

Can we get in on that? We’ll split it with you.

This is the most white liberal thing I’ve ever heard of — Jeremy Shaffar (@JeremyShaffar) February 3, 2020

I will never understand white liberal guilt….. https://t.co/ukhBo1SYNc — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 3, 2020

You don’t have to understand it … you just have to know how to capitalize on it.